Published on Friday, 30 July 2021

The first person convicted under Hong Kong’s national security law was sentenced to nine years for terrorist activities and inciting secession, judges said on Friday, in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city’s judicial landscape.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210730-hong-kong-protester-given-9-years-in-first-conviction-under-national-security-law