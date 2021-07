Category: World Published on Friday, 30 July 2021 08:41 Hits: 2

By plundering Africa's resources and carving it up into artificial states, Europe's colonial powers created vicious cycles of violence, poverty, and authoritarianism that are playing out to this day. But overcoming this legacy will require much more than toppling statues in Bristol.

