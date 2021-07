Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 19:40 Hits: 6

The Belarusian Association of Journalists has called on authorities in Minsk to transfer jailed media worker Andrey Skurko so he can receive treatment for coronavirus-induced pneumonia -- a condition he reportedly developed while in pretrial detention.

