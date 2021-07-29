Ron DeSantis goes on the attack against Covid precautions — even as his state gets hit hard by the virus

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 19:14 Hits: 2

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is railing against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) mask guidance as the Delta variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly across the country.

On Wednesday, July 28, DeSantis delivered a 15-minute speech to the American Legislative Exchange Council in Salt Lake City, Utah. Speaking to a crowd of unmasked attendees, the Republican governor boasted about his decision to decline a mask mandate and school closures amid the alarming uptick in cases, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.

"It is very important that we say unequivocally no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions, and no to mandates," DeSantis said.

Although 20% of the new COVID cases have been reported in the state of Florida, alone, DeSantis has waved off the severity of the Delta variant insisting the country is facing "a summer COVID season."

DeSantis' remarks come as COVID misinformation continues to circulate on television and social media. While many people are frustrated with conservatives' pushback against masks, Republican lawmakers have flipped the script to blame the CDC.

