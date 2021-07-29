Castillo To Take Oath on Battlefield of Peruvian Independence

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 16:57 Hits: 2

On Thursday, Peru's President Pedro Castillo will hold a symbolic swearing-in ceremony at Pampa de la Quinua, the site where the Battle of Ayacucho was fought against the Spanish Empire in 1824.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez, Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza, and Bolivia’s ex-President Evo Morales will attend the event, which will be part of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the Peruvian Independence.

Quinua Mayor Mequias Contreras thanked the choice of his district to develop the ceremony and stressed that local authorities worked hard in the preparations. “Red and white awnings were placed around the 44-meter-high marble obelisk, reminiscent of those patriots who fought in the historic battle," he said.

On Thursday, a new Prime Minister whose name has not yet been announced will also take the oath of office. The rest of the ministers will swear on Friday at Lima’s Convention Center.

Peru elects progressive, indigenous President#PedroCastillo is rural school teacher who promises to end corruption & bring pro-people Constitution



There’ll be ‘no more poor people in rich country’ he says



Proud that oppressed are leading fight agnst centuries of colonization! pic.twitter.com/y3D2MQ0BeQ July 29, 2021

“It is a great honor to bring the demands and voice of Peruvian citizens. Let us forge a country that lives up to its millennial history, a nation which future generations will be proud of. Dear sisters and brothers, we will not let you down,” Castillo stated during his first message to the nation.

At his inauguration ceremony, the leftist leader outlined the call for a Constituent Assembly referendum since the current Peruvian Constitution, which dates from the dictatorship of Alberto Fujimori (1900-2000), does not represent the people.

He also vowed to tackle persistent social divisions in Peru that dated back to colonial days. Unlike previous Presidents, Castillo will not carry out his functions from the House of Francisco Pizarro.

"We must break with colonial symbols. We will cede this palace to the Ministry of Cultures to be used as a museum,” he added in front of Spanish King Felipe VI, who was among the guests at the inauguration.

#Peru Setting an example for Peru and for politicians everywhere, President-elect Pedro Castillo has given up his presidential salary and will continue receiving his teacher's salary. pic.twitter.com/BgWWuTJaDy July 27, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Castillo-To-Take-Oath-on-Battlefield-of-Peruvian-Independence-20210729-0007.html