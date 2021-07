Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 18:34 Hits: 1

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants tortured prisoners and certain elderly inmates to be released. The decree would also impact some long-term prisoners who have not yet been sentenced for their crimes.

