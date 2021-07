Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 17:09 Hits: 2

France's Indian Ocean territory of La Reunion will go into a partial lockdown at the weekend due to a surge in Covid-19 infections, as Britain acknowledged the situation of the island was behind tight restrictions on travel from France.

