Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 17:33 Hits: 2

An independent inquiry into the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia released on Thursday has found that the Maltese state “has to bear responsibility” for the assassination due the culture of impunity emanating from the highest levels of government.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210729-maltese-state-bears-responsibility-for-journalist-s-murder-inquiry-finds