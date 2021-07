Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 19:51 Hits: 4

Covax is expecting to receive 250 million donated Covid-19 vaccine doses over the next six to eight weeks, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/health/20210729-covid-19-poorer-nations-to-get-250-million-donated-vaccine-doses-under-covax