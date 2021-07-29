The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Taliban assassinations of Afghan pilots &#039;worrisome,&#039; U.S. govt watchdog says

Taliban assassinations of Afghan pilots 'worrisome,' U.S. govt watchdog says WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Taliban assassinations of Afghan pilots detailed by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghan-pilots-assassinated-by-taliban-us-withdraws-2021-07-09 this month mark another "worrisome development" for the Afghan Air Force as it reels from a surge in fighting, a U.S. government watchdog said in a report released on Thursday. Read full story

