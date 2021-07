Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 15:04 Hits: 2

According to Lord Acton, religious leaders should be held to a higher moral standard than ordinary people. Future historians should bear that advice in mind when assessing America’s religious right and its current leaders.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/qanon-conspiracy-theories-connection-to-america-s-religious-right-by-nina-l-khrushcheva-2021-07