Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021

If the Italian prime minister’s €248 billion economic recovery plan succeeds, it will change the European conversation, so that neighborly solidarity and fiscal risk-taking are seen as good investments. If it fails, the EU’s recovery plan will be remembered as a waste of money and fiscal conservatism will regain the upper hand.

