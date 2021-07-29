Work Doesn't Have to Destroy Your Soul - How worker cooperatives are creating direct democracy on the job.

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 18:30 Hits: 6

From workers dying from lack of adequate safety measures and PPE to states viciously cutting off extended unemployment benefits to force people back to unsafe, poverty-wage work, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it horrifyingly clear just how little value the lives and wellbeing of working people have in an economic system where all that matters is the bottom line. But it doesn't have to be this way. We can organize our economy and our workplaces in a more humane way—and we have proof that it works. In this extended mini-cast, we talk with senior reporter Jaisal Noor about his multi-part investigative documentary series for The Real News Network, which examines how 8 worker co-operatives across 4 states have been able to stay in business during the pandemic while prioritizing worker safety and democratic decision making.



Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/worker-cooperatives-labor-pandemic-direct-democracy