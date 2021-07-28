The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Frantic Trump threatens GOP senators against giving Biden an infrastructure win

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday night delivered a frantic statement demanding that Senate Republicans vote against the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

"Hard to believe our Senate Republicans are dealing with the Radical Left Democrats in making a so-called bipartisan bill on 'infrastructure,' with our negotiators headed up by SUPER RINO Mitt Romney," Trump began.

Trump then fumed that the bill would give Biden a "win" he could tout in 2022, and also predicted that the infrastructure bill "will be a continued destruction of our Country."

Trump finished off his statement by threatening any Republican who votes for the bill.

"Don't do it Republicans -- Patriots will never forget!" Trump concluded. "If this deal happens, lots of primaries will be coming your way!"

Trump frequently vowed to rebuild America's infrastructure during his four years in office, but he never got anywhere close to a deal that could pass Congress.

Read the full statement below.

image
image.jpg?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/07/trump-infrastructure/

