Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 03:24 Hits: 4

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed the spying allegations concerning Pegasus, a software developed by Israeli cyber-surveillance company NSO, during a meeting with his French counterpart in Paris.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/israel-tells-france-it-is-taking-pegasus-allegations-seriously/a-58681453?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf