Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 08:51 Hits: 8

PETALING JAYA: The National Patriots Association (Patriot) is shocked and grieved over what it terms conclusive evidence of an act of treason committed wilfully against the Constitutional Monarchy. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/29/patriot-in-solidarity-with-king-asks-govt-to-resign