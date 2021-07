Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 08:54 Hits: 6

JOHOR BARU: The Johor government has allocated RM4.15mil to all assemblymen and state constituency special coordination committees (JPKD) to better assist those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, says Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/29/covid-19-rm415mil-allocated-to-help-those-affected-by-pandemic-says-mb