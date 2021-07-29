Damning new Mo Brooks admission is 'more evidence of his bad intent' at Capitol riot: legal expert

Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 01:18 Hits: 4

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) admitted to a reporter in an interview this week that he actually wore body armor to the January 6th rally that directly preceded the Capitol riots.

Norm Eisen, a legal expert who served as co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump, told CNN's Anderson Cooper that Brooks may come to regret making this admission out loud.

"It's more evidence that he knew the dangers," Eisen said, referring to the dangers of the mob of angry Trump fans who attended the rally. "He swore an oath to defend and protect the United States. Instead what he did was he incited an insurrection against his own government. He used those fighting words -- 'Today's the day American patriots are going to take names and kick ass.' It's like he pulled the pin on the grenade and threw that grenade."

This could be trouble for Brooks, who is currently facing a civil lawsuit filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) over his role in inciting the rioters who attacked the Capitol.

"[It's] more evidence of his bad intent," Eisen explained.

Watch the video below.

Damning new Mo Brooks admission is 'more evidence of his bad intent': legal expert www.youtube.com

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/07/mo-brooks-capitol-riot/