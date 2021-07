Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 07:10 Hits: 3

A surge in Taliban attacks could pose a real threat to the Afghan government and its "unprepared" security forces, according to a report by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/taliban-attacks-pose-existential-crisis-to-afghanistan-us-watchdog/a-58682197?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf