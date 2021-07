Category: World Published on Thursday, 29 July 2021 07:30 Hits: 5

The rivalry of economic powerhouses China, Japan and the United States played out in an Olympic swimming pool on Thursday, where a world record in the women's freestyle relay put the Chinese ahead by one gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/olympics-china-pulls-ahead-on-gold-medals-as-american-kendricks-out-for-covid-19-15326058