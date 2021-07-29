The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: 'Bipartisan' infrastructure nudges forward; is vaccine hesitancy easing?

In the news today: The long-awaited "bipartisan" infrastructure bill passed a key Senate vote this evening, thus ... allowing debate on the not-yet-finalized proposal to begin on the Senate floor. Republican lawmakers continue to downplay the January 6 insurrection and its violence. And is a new pandemic surge convincing some previous vaccine holdouts to finally follow through?

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Republican takes over 'bipartisan' infrastructure effort, House Democrats fight for climate

Georgia congressman refuses to back off claim that Jan. 6 was a 'normal tourist visit'

Conservatives are finally tiring of needlessly dying, so are they finally vaccinating?

New energy data shows solar and wind rising as 'King Coal' continues an epic crash

California restaurant demands diners to prove they aren’t vaccinated before being served

Community Spotlight:

On judging the impetus of the January 6th Capitol assault

Contemporary Fiction Views: A novel as sweeping in scope as Australia's backcountry

Also trending from the community:

Simone Biles, a dangerous sport and the Twisties

George P. Bush throws family under bus ala Ted Cruz; and got exactly what he deserved

America 2021 in one image

