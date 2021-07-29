News Roundup: 'Bipartisan' infrastructure nudges forward; is vaccine hesitancy easing?

Category: World Hits: 5
In the news today: The long-awaited "bipartisan" infrastructure bill passed a key Senate vote this evening, thus ... allowing debate on the not-yet-finalized proposal to begin on the Senate floor. Republican lawmakers continue to downplay the January 6 insurrection and its violence. And is a new pandemic surge convincing some previous vaccine holdouts to finally follow through?
Here's some of what you may have missed:
• Republican takes over 'bipartisan' infrastructure effort, House Democrats fight for climate
• Georgia congressman refuses to back off claim that Jan. 6 was a 'normal tourist visit'
• Conservatives are finally tiring of needlessly dying, so are they finally vaccinating?
• New energy data shows solar and wind rising as 'King Coal' continues an epic crash
• California restaurant demands diners to prove they aren’t vaccinated before being served
Community Spotlight:
• On judging the impetus of the January 6th Capitol assault
• Contemporary Fiction Views: A novel as sweeping in scope as Australia's backcountry
Also trending from the community:
• Simone Biles, a dangerous sport and the Twisties
• George P. Bush throws family under bus ala Ted Cruz; and got exactly what he deserved
