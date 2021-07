Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 11:15 Hits: 4

America is serious about avoiding a future where the West must rely on authoritarian regimes for technology. The United Kingdom's policymakers also need to recognize that science and innovation are not only bedrocks of the West’s future prosperity, but also vital for its global standing.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/uk-science-technology-innovation-imperative-by-benedict-macon-cooney-and-sam-dumitriu-2021-07