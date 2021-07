Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 14:36 Hits: 4

With over 70% of the Afghan population under 25 years of age, educating today’s young people means creating a generation of skilled workers, potentially effective leaders, and engaged citizens. That is a formula for political stability and sustained economic development.

