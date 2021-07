Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 15:50 Hits: 4

Given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on labor markets, there is a spirited debate over whether the US economy is close to returning to its full potential. If it is, the US Federal Reserve is at risk of falling behind the curve.

