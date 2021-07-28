Luis Grijalva's DACA status put halt to his Olympic dreams. A last-minute approval has changed that

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 19:00 Hits: 2

A 22-year-old competitive runner, Luis Grijalva, finished second in last month’s 5,000-meter race at the NCAA Division I men's and women's outdoor track and field championship. The Northern Arizona University student’s time qualified him to compete in the summer Olympics taking place right now in Japan. But whether he would actually be able to travel to Japan to compete was another story.

Grijalva is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient who came to the U.S. from Guatemala when he was just 1 year old. While the government allows some DACA recipients to leave the country and return under very limited circumstances, it can be a lengthy process, and Grijalva had no time to spare. This week, he made a last-ditch effort at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) office in Phoenix. After an hours-long wait, he got some incredible news.

Grijalva and Jessica Smith Bobadilla, his attorney, “were unsure whether immigration officials would be able to grant Grijalva permission on time, but on Monday, he got cleared to travel after weeks of uncertainty,” CNN reported. Advance parole, the process that allows some DACA recipients to travel internationally for employment, humanitarian, or educational purposes, can take as long as 90 days to get approved, she told CNN.

They said they put together “a very detailed” application, then traveled to a USCIS in Phoenix to continue pleading their case. "Tomorrow morning I will be marching down the USCIS office in Phoenix to make one last effort in gaining an advance parole that allows me to leave the country and be able to return safely,” he wrote in an Instagram post the day before. Following the good news Monday, he told The New York Times, “[i]t’s just a lot of emotions—excitement, just really happy.”

But even though he’s lived here since he was a baby and has excelled in American competitions and American schools (including winning a full scholarship to Northern Arizona University), Grijalva will be competing with the Guatemalan running team in Tokyo. CNN reports “he couldn't represent the US in the Olympics for several reasons, including his immigration status.” The Times reported that the time Grijalva finished at last month’s NCAA race is a national record in Guatemala.

“It would be pretty special to represent Guatemala at the Olympics,” he said in that report. “To be able to represent my parents and my roots—that was where I started.” In his Instagram post the day before traveling to the Phoenix USCIS office, Grijalva had also said he was seeking “to be a voice and represent over 600,000 Dreamers like me.”

UPDATE: Luis Grijalva is headed to the Olympics! According to his agent @RayPFlynn, he received an advanced reentry document that would allow him to return to the United States after the Tokyo Olympics. pic.twitter.com/juV5rj273o July 26, 2021

The only thing Grijalva should have been worrying about right now was the competition itself, yet his immigration status would have ended his Olympic dreams for now if the last-minute approval hadn’t come through. But even that process is on shaky ground: When DACA was killed by the previous administration in 2017, so was advance parole. While it was forced to reinstate the program under court order last year, a federal judge this month has halted new applications for now. The lives of Grijalva and many others will continue to be in limbo until there’s permanent relief.

Democrats right now have the best chance in years to pass a pathway to citizenship for young undocumented immigrants, as well as temporary status holders and essential workers. Just this week, more than 80 mayors across nearly 30 states issued a call to President Joe Biden and legislators to pass legalization through the budget reconciliation process, writing that “it’s time for Congress to act.”

“It is a failure of our government not to move forward in passing comprehensive immigration reform,” Tucson mayor and letter signatory Regina Romero said during a press call this week. “Now, we have the chance to pass a comprehensive plan for those who stepped up to support our country during the pandemic while contributing to our economy. For more than two decades, Congress has failed to act and now is the perfect opportunity through reconciliation.”

"I've been here for 21 years, some ways I feel as American as anybody else who was born here but just that having that birthright, that being born here, just takes away so many opportunities for myself but also for everyone else who's on DACA," Grijalva said according to CNN.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2042496