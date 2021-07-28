The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

To Hell and Back : At Jan. 6 Hearing, Officers Describe Facing Brutal Attacks Racial Slurs

We speak with Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, about emotional testimony from four police officers who were attacked by violent and racist Trump supporters while defending the Capitol. At the opening of the House select committee hearing on the January 6 insurrection, the officers described facing down the rioters, being beaten with fists and makeshift weapons, as well as being called racial slurs and accused of treason by the pro-Trump crowds. “The fact that you had law enforcement officers from all backgrounds and walks of life who were being … treated in that manner is another example of white supremacy,” says Johnson.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/7/28/jan_6_house_committee_police_officers

