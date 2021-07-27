The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Trump is not happy': CNN reporter says having Capitol cops trash the ex-president was 'devastating' for him

CNN reporter Jamie Gangel on Tuesday said that the first day of the Capitol riot commission was not a good one for former President Donald Trump.

In discussing Trump's mindset, Gangel said that the former president must have been particularly angry that he didn't even have longtime ally Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) to make a scene while defending him.

"Donald Trump is not happy," she said. "What happened today is what he didn't want to happen. He did not want any committee, and to your point, he didn't have Jim Jordan or any other allies there fighting back or pushing back."

She also said it must have stung for Trump watching uniformed Capitol police officers trash him and his political movement.

"It also was devastating because four policemen in uniform, four heroes, sat there and in devastating, excruciating detail, talked about how Donald Trump supporters were racist, were violent, were trying to stop democracy," she said. "This was a bad day for Donald Trump."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/07/donald-trump-not-happy/

