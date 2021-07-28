The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Myanmar’s Military Junta Annulled 2020 Election Results

Category: World Hits: 5

Myanmar’s Military Junta Annulled 2020 Election Results

Myanmar's military junta annulled on Tuesday the 2020 elections results that granted leadership of the country to civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party. The military junta, who has ruled the country since the February 1 coup, alleges there was a fraud.

RELATED:

Myanmar: The Tenacity of The Protesters Is Relentless 

However, last year international observers deemed the elections credible. This, amid protests that have not ceased as the military junta pledge to hold elections after declaring an emergency state in the country for at least two years.

The lawyers from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party the NLD explained to local media outlets the election results can not be annulled as the coup itself is a violation of Myanmar's legislation.

“Citizens across Myanmar and people around the world already knew that the election fraud accusations were just a lame excuse to make way for the military coup. Besides, given the fact that they came to power through a military coup—an unjust method—they lack the legitimacy to cancel the election results and we will not accept the announcement,” lawmaker Phyu Phyu Thin said.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Myanmars-Military-Junta-Annulled-2020-Election-Results-20210727-0024.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version