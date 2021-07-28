Myanmar’s Military Junta Annulled 2020 Election Results

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 02:04 Hits: 5

Myanmar's military junta annulled on Tuesday the 2020 elections results that granted leadership of the country to civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s party. The military junta, who has ruled the country since the February 1 coup, alleges there was a fraud.

However, last year international observers deemed the elections credible. This, amid protests that have not ceased as the military junta pledge to hold elections after declaring an emergency state in the country for at least two years.

The #Myanmar military has used divide & rule tactics on the various #UN agencies for decades, cherry picking who to work, with says @YangheeLeeSKKU of SAC-M.



But a combined UN & ASEAN humanitarian intervention would be very hard for them to refuse.#MyanmarNeedsO2#MyanmarCouppic.twitter.com/Otj8MvqarQ July 24, 2021

The lawyers from Aung San Suu Kyi’s party the NLD explained to local media outlets the election results can not be annulled as the coup itself is a violation of Myanmar's legislation.

“Citizens across Myanmar and people around the world already knew that the election fraud accusations were just a lame excuse to make way for the military coup. Besides, given the fact that they came to power through a military coup—an unjust method—they lack the legitimacy to cancel the election results and we will not accept the announcement,” lawmaker Phyu Phyu Thin said.

#FromTheSouth News Bits | Nearly 100,000 local people, including women and children, in Kayah State in Myanmar have been displaced by recent “indiscriminate attacks by security forces against civilian areas,” the UN's office in Myanmar said. pic.twitter.com/FtF237dqVP June 9, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Myanmars-Military-Junta-Annulled-2020-Election-Results-20210727-0024.html