Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 08:36 Hits: 6

The Armenian Defense Ministry has said three of its soldiers have died in clashes in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan rejects Yerevan's account, accusing Armenia of a military provocation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/armenia-says-three-troops-dead-in-clashes-with-azerbaijan/a-58667797?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf