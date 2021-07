Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 16:21 Hits: 3

Simone Biles was left weighing her Olympic future on Tuesday after dropping out of the women's gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Summer Games after one disappointing vault saying she had to focus on her mental health.

