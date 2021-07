Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 08:37 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: The public should not be alarmed by the rise in daily Covid-19 cases over the next few days as more people are being encouraged to perform self-testing for Covid-19 using rapid test kits, says deputy Health director-general Dr Chong Chee Kheong. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/07/28/uptick-in-covid-19-cases-should-be-expected-over-the-next-few-days-with-more-self-testing-being-done-deputy-health-dg