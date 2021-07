Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 22:05 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON -President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned that a significant cyber attack on the United States could lead to "a real shooting war" with a major power, comments that highlight what Washington sees as growing threats posed by Russia and China. Cybersecurity has risen to the top of the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/biden-warns-cyber-attacks-could-lead-to--a-real-shooting-war--15313712