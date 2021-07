Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 07:38 Hits: 6

The illegal activity has caused major environmental damage in Colombia, one of the world's most biodiverse countries. Officials say the spike in mining is also deeply concerning "because it has ties to organized crime."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/illegal-gold-mining-on-colombia-s-rivers-rising-un/a-58665467?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf