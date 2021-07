Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 20:23 Hits: 2

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and long-time rival Laurent Gbagbo hugged on Tuesday at their first meeting in over a decade, part of efforts to ease political tensions in the West African country.

