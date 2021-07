Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 08:03 Hits: 5

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Paris owed “a debt” to French Polynesia over nuclear tests conducted in the South Pacific territory between 1966 and 1996, but stopped short of apologising.

