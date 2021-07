Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 23:20 Hits: 3

The U.S. government said it sold imprisoned drug company executive Martin Shkreli's one-of-a-kind album by Wu-Tang Clan to pay off the US$7.36 million he was ordered to forfeit after being convicted of fraud.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/cna-lifestyle/lifestyle/us-sells--pharma-bro--shkreli-s-unique-wu-tang-clan-album-15313174