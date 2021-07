Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 07:56 Hits: 5

The US government on Wednesday will ship nearly 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to two of the most populous African countries - Nigeria and South Africa - as the continent battles a third wave of infections, White House officials said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-to-ship-4-million-covid-19-vaccine-doses-to-nigeria--5-66-million-to-south-africa-15317350