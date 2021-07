Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 05:18 Hits: 4

As the UN document turns 70 years old, experts say there is a lack of political will to implement the rights of refugees under the agreement. Countries in Africa are already moving beyond it.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/is-the-geneva-refugee-convention-living-up-to-the-times/a-58646760?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf