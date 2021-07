Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 05:32 Hits: 4

Around 13,000 researchers have called for urgent action to slow down the climate emergency as extreme weather patterns shock the world. They listed three core measures.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/climate-tipping-points-are-now-imminent-scientists-warn/a-58665256?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf