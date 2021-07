Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 07:10 Hits: 4

Saeid Mollaei, an Iranian-born judoka now competing for Mongolia, has won the silver medal for his sport at the Tokyo Games. Mollaei left his country and became a naturalised Mongolian citizen after Iran effectively prohibited him from facingĀ an Israeli opponent in 2019.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210728-tokyo-games-freedom-flavoured-silver-medal-for-iranian-born-judoka-competing-for-mongolia