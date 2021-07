Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 02:34 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon and Republican congressmen on Tuesday (Jul 27) aired fresh concerns about China's build-up of its nuclear forces after a new report saying Beijing was building 110 more missile silos. An American Federation of Scientists (AFS) report on Monday said satellite images showed ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-concern-over-china-nuclear-weapons-build-up-new-silos-15314366