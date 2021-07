Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 04:22 Hits: 6

A year after the cataclysmic Beirut port blast, Shady Rizk's doctors are still plucking glass from his body. The latest extraction was a centimetre-long sliver above his knee pit.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/-wounded-soul---beirut-blast-haunts-scarred-survivors-15315802