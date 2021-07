Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 21:22 Hits: 4

In Tunisia, a presidential power grab that seized on deadlock and pandemic pressures is winning support among a public increasingly down on democracy.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2021/0727/Coup-in-Tunisia-Why-Arab-Spring-s-last-light-is-dimming?icid=rss