News Roundup: Jan. 6 committee calls first witnesses; CDC revises mask rules amid new pandemic surge

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 02:30 Hits: 6

In the news today: The CDC is recommending that vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans wear masks indoors through most of the country as community transmission rates soar. The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection got underway today with harrowing testimony from four police officers who faced off against the violent mob. As heat waves, floods, and droughts cause devastation around the world, the effects of manmade climate change are now making themselves known—and the still-sluggish world response doesn't match the severity of the crisis about to unfold.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• CDC asks Americans to wear masks regardless of vaccination status as new COVID-19 cases soar

• 'Terrorists': Officers who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 spare pro-Trump rioters nothing at hearing

• The climate crisis is here, steadily getting worse, and should be treated like an emergency

• 'It’s time for Congress to act': Over 80 mayors urge passage of citizenship through reconciliation

• Montana ‘Red Pill Festival’ manifests how far-right conspiracism is mainstreamed in rural U.S.

Trending from the community:

• Adam, Thank You for Your Honesty Today

• Drowning Doesn't Look Like Drowning

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2042337