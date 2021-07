Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 16:46 Hits: 4

At least 6 Assam policemen were killed and a dozen others were injured during clashes at Assam's border with Mizoram.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/7/27/indias-assam-state-deploys-4000-commandos-after-border-killings