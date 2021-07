Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 15:41 Hits: 4

In a sweeping new executive order, US President Joe Biden has called on regulators to push for greater competition across a wide array of sectors and industries. But sometimes regulation itself is a big part of the problem.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-competition-order-needs-deregulation-by-anne-o-krueger-2021-07