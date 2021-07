Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 08:20 Hits: 4

The first person charged under Hong Kong's national security law was found guilty on Tuesday of terrorism and inciting secession in a landmark case with long-term implications for how the legislation reshapes the city's common law traditions.

