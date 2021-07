Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 08:33 Hits: 5

Haitian police said on Monday (Jul 26) that they had arrested the head of Jovenel Moise's security as part of the ongoing investigation into the president's JulĀ 7 assassination.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/moise-assassination-haiti-presidential-security-chief-arrested-15304758