An animated film has been made in Tajikistan reflecting on the controversial case of a 5-year-old girl who was raped and killed near Moscow. Filmmaker Lolisanam Ulugova says she was moved to create the movie after seeing the girl's father in tears. Four years after the events, the case is still going through the Russian courts.

