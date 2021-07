Category: World Published on Tuesday, 27 July 2021 07:25 Hits: 3

A former waiter was found guilty of secession and terrorism under Hong Kong's national security law. The trial, a test for free speech in the territory, showcased the limits of Beijing's tolerance for dissent.

